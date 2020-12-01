A song for Mollem

A group of Goans who are doing their theology studies in Pune have come up with a music video titled ‘Goyem Amchem Molle-i amchem’. NT BUZZ learns more

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

‘Goyem Amchem Molle-i amchem’, reminds us Goans that it’s our primary duty and responsibility to save our natural habitat.

Released a week ago, the Konkani music video was conceptualised by Infancio Pires from Carambolim and features him along with his batchmates who are pursuing their

theological studies in Pune.

And Pires reveals that he was motivated to write this song after listening in to a recent webinar ‘Voices you need to hear’.

“The speakers for the webinar were Captain Viriato Fernandes (convenor of Goencho Avaz), Sherry Fernandes (Save Mollem activist) and Valerie Afonso (SFX, Chicalim Parish Youth) and they spoke vehemently about the coal issue in Goa. Captain Viriato explained in detail about the plans of the government and the destruction that was to come. Being in Pune, I felt helpless since I could not participate in the protests to save my beautiful and dearly beloved Goa. I wanted to do more than just signing petitions and sharing posts on social media,” he says.

So even though he had no prior experience he decided to write the song ‘Goyem Amchem Mollem-i amchem’. “Goans like music so I felt a song would be perfect to motivate people,” he says. But even though this was the first time he had written a song, it didn’t take him much time to pen it down, because “this issue is like a thorn in my flesh”.

“It took me around one hour to put pen to paper since it was already cooking in my head for few days. I had goosebumps while writing this song as I was imagining what can happen if such a huge forest cover is destroyed,” says Pires.

And in the song, he has explained the plan and also some of the consequences of the Mollem projectc.

“This is a wake-up call for all of us to respond to before it’s too late. This kind of damage can’t be undone, so we need to act now. Our Goa is known as a paradise and we need to fight to keep it that way,” he says, adding that being born and brought up in Goa, he has always proudly revealed his identity as a Goan wherever he went.

Once he was done penning the song, he contacted people from Goa who are residing in Pune and made a collage. “I also contacted friends and family abroad to be a part of this moment virtually and with their help I have made another collage,” he says.

The tune for the song was then composed by his friend Sheldon Fernandes. “Sheldon is always willing to help me and when I told him about the song he was very excited since he too was maddened by what is happening in Goa,” says Pires.

The cast of the music video are all Pires’ Goan companions studying in Pune and none of them have professional music experience. The female vocalist is a member of his youth group.

“We shot the video here in our Don Bosco campus in Koregaon Park, Pune. For our recording, both audio as well as video we used our simple mobile phones and did the video editing also by ourselves. We didn’t waste much time in making the video since we wanted to reach out to the people as soon as possible. We can’t afford to relax; the destruction that is to come is grave,” says Pires.

The song has already got 980 views and Pires has been sharing the link on various social media channels. “Many of my friends have shared the link since they found the song good,” he says adding that he hopes more people will be aware and spread the awareness so that we can be united and save our ‘Home’.

“We are not too late, we can still save our natural habitat. People come to Goa not to see our roads, rails and bridges but to see nature. We need to protect it not only because of tourism, but also to ensure that Goa remains as beautiful and healthy as it has always been,” he says. “We can’t be selfish and think only about ourselves, we need to think about generations to come. Our ancestors protected Goa and therefore today we proudly call ourselves ‘Goans’.”

And Pires reiterates that just as it has been mentioned in the music video, they are not for or against any political party.

“We just want our Goa to be the paradise it has always been. I hope that not just the song but more importantly the message

reaches out to a larger audience and some action is taken to safeguard Goa’s rich

biodiversity.”