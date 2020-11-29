Cabinet reshuffle will take place in 2-3 days, says Yediyurappa

IANS

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, had assured him that he would get the party’s nod to carry out a cabinet reshuffle in two to three days.

Addressing reporters here, Yediyurappa said: “I just spoke to our party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard and he assured me that the central leadership will convey their decision soon.”

He added that the cabinet reshuffle may take place in two-three days.

Yediyurappa had come under severe criticism over the delay in the cabinet reshuffle exercise and the delay had also set off speculation that he would be replaced soon by the party central leadership.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had to defer his cabinet decision on including the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list owing to a phone call from a “party central leader” who directed him to defer the decision until it was discussed in length within the party forum.

However, sources close to the Karnataka CM claimed to reporters that Yediyurappa had intentionally made such a move in order to assert himself within the party.

The source further added that Yediyurappa was angry over the delaying decision to carry out cabinet reshuffle exercise. “Despite him going to Delhi, nothing had come, hence, he wanted to send a strong message that he too can take such drastic steps,” the source quipped.

The source claimed that during his conversation with the top BJP leader who had called him, Yediyurappa is said to have communicated that the delay in clearance on the Cabinet exercise despite his visit to Delhi is being seen as undermining him and his position, responding to which the former has reportedly said that the nod will be given soon.