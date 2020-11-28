Hyderabad airport introduces IoT enabled smart baggage trolleys

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has introduced ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) enabled smart baggage trolleys.

It thus claimed to have become India’s first airport to deploy IoT for tracking and maintaining the availability of baggage trolleys for passengers in the real time across the airport.

The airport has deployed LoRa (Long Range) IOT platform for the Airport Baggage Trolley Project. The entire fleet of 3,000 baggage trolleys have been enabled with IoT technology, airport operator GHIAL said on Friday.

With this technology in place, there will be substantial reduction in the waiting time of passengers for baggage trolleys and will ensure its availability in sufficient numbers in the real time. Trolley management and replenishment will be based on the requirement at various areas across the airport enhancing efficiency and passenger experience while making way for smooth operations as well.

As per International Air Transport Association, a global organization supporting aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability, there should be at least 160 trolleys available for one million passengers.

This smart baggage trolley management will address challenges of trolley retrieval and replenishment by locating trolleys at the right time and at the right spot. It also helps tackle theft of trolleys and empowers the airport to meet passenger requirements on a real time basis.

The Smart Trolley Management system has the capability to plan baggage trolleys according to the predictive analyses of estimated departure and arrival passenger loads.

It prepares the operations team with proactive planning with real-time dashboards/information on the availability of baggage trolleys in different airport areas, ensuring its availability for the passengers at the right place and right time. It gives ease of accessing data as it is compatible on mobile, desktop and laptop making it user friendly.

With an inbuilt alert mechanism, in case of any trolleys carried out of a “no airport zone” area, it generates an alert message tipping off the location for necessary action which can then be taken to retrieve.

“After the successful marquee projects like domestic and international E-boarding and Face Recognition trials, we are revolutionizing the way baggage trolleys are managed with the adoption of IoT as a smart and intelligent solution to help enhance passenger experience and also enable smooth operations and inventory management. Smart Baggage Trolleys is one of the many initiatives as part of our digital excellence transformation and journey,” said S G K Kishore, ED-South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports.