LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Challenges Before US President-Elect

THE outgoing US President Donald Trump’s reluctance to recognise Joe Biden to be the President-Elect even after a fortnight after the US Presidential election brings into question America’s reliability as a partner country and as a democracy. In spite of Biden’s popularity as a leader who has shown expertise in building democratic alliances, he may find it difficult to develop a foreign policy from the messy one that Trump developed. In fact, Trump has purposely complicated America’s foreign policy to place hurdles in the path of his successor. Trump is rushing to leave his final mark on foreign policy while obstructing the transition to Joe Biden. Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban and as per the terms the number of US troops in Afghanistan will be reduced to 2,500. It is downright ridiculous that US force level is reduced at a time when violence in Afghanistan has gone up alarmingly after the signing of the US-Taliban deal. As a matter of fact, US force strength needs to be higher to ensure that the non-Taliban factions are not disadvantaged as violence rages. In his attempts to place hurdles in Biden’s path, Trump has imposed further sanctions on Iran to punish Tehran on human rights and terrorism grounds. The sanctions were imposed to foil Biden’s plans to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran that Obama signed. The Trump administration is showing bitter hostility to China as well. The administration is preparing new sanctions over the Chinese government’s clampdown on opposition politicians in Hong Kong. These sanctions will infuriate Chinese administration and adversely affect the relations between the two countries.

VENU G S, KOLLAM

Strictly Adhere To COVID-19 Norms

MADHYA Pradesh has launched the ‘Roko Toko’ campaign to stop and admonish those people not wearing masks in public places as COVID-19 infection again spreads through the state. An amount of over Rs 1.34 crore has been collected in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district alone in fine slapped on people violating the COVID-19 protocols under this campaign. Many states have also been mulling to impose restrictions to break off the spike rate of COVID-19 cases. Many people are not following COVID-19 safeguards and even join wedding functions, markets, and public gatherings freely like normal days. Today, only taking preventive measures is the way to deal with COVID-19. The need of the hour is that people must follow COVID-19 safeguards and save the lives of all.

AMIT SINGH KUSHWAHA, SATNA

On Delhi’s COVID Fight

DELHI has been fighting a tough battle against COVID-19, especially in the last few weeks. Increasing mass interaction because of festivities and thoughtless behaviour by people are two reasons. The virus seems to thrive in winter and the poor air quality is exacerbating the situation. While the Centre and the state have done well to deal with the surge in cases, the public must not shy away from their own responsibilities. By now, we all know the pandemic drill. We better follow it or face the consequences.

M N ALAM, SAHARANPUR

Fill Govt Posts On Merit

RECENTLY, the state government decided to lift the ban on fresh recruitments in the government departments. Accordingly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that around 10,000 vacancies will be filled in various departments and the recruitment process will commence within 2-3 months. However on the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic, the CM has mentioned that it will be difficult to create a large number of recruitments through the Goa Staff Selection Commission. Hence the government is working out the feasibility of issuing NOCs to government departments, especially for recruiting candidates for technical posts. As a matter of fact, the Goa Staff Selection Commission was introduced in order to assure transparency in the recruitment process pertaining to these departments. The basic objective was to select appropriate candidates possessing efficiency, adequate educational qualification, experience of work, knowledge of local languages etc so that they will be able to serve the public visiting the departments properly. However now the CM has been opting for a U-turn by overlooking this prestigious recruitment agency. Perhaps by overlooking the Goa Staff Selection Commission, there may be plans to recruit BJP supporters for the vacant posts. At all costs the CM has to see to it that candidates for the subsequent vacant posts are selected strictly on merit basis. Of course, in future merit alone should be the sole criteria for filling up the concerned vacant posts in different government departments. This would indeed assure transparency in the recruitment process.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI