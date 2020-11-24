Konkani book ‘Vavzad’ released

NT BUZZ

Konkani book ‘Vavzad’ written by Arun Salkar was released at the hands of Minister for Art and Culture, Govind Gaude at Kala Academy, Panaji in the presence of speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Rajesh Patnekar.

On this occasion, 160 copies of the book, which were donated by Vallabh Salkar to Bicholim Rotary Charitable Trust were handed over to the Central Library at Patto, Panaji.

Members of Rotary Club of Bicholim were present on this occasion. Gaude lauded the efforts of Arun Salkar in writing the Konkani book and expressed his hope that the young generation would be inspired

by him.