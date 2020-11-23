Indian athletics’ High Performance Director quits

New Delhi: Athletics Federation of India’s High Performance Director Volker Herrmann, whose contract was extended by the Sports Ministry till the end of 2024 Olympics, has relinquished the post, saying he “could no longer meet the self-imposed expectations coming along with the role.”

An AFI source said that Herrmann resigned a few weeks ago but he did not give any “specific reason”.

The German was appointed in June 2019 for a term till the end of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

In September, the ministry extended his contract till the end of 2024 Olympics but AFI sources said he did not sign the new contract.

The AFI source said the federation tried to persuade Herrmann not to quit but to no avail.

“He did not give any reason. He wanted to leave and go back (home). AFI tried to stop him till the Olympics but he told he has decided to go back,” the source said.

“Otherwise, there is no problem between him and the AFI and the SAI.”