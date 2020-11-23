Brazilian woman football star Marta contracts coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO: Women’s football star Marta will miss Brazil’s upcoming friendly matches against Ecuador after testing positive for novel coronavirus, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has informed. The six-time winner of the FIFA’s World Player of the Year award has been ordered to self-isolate and will remain under medical supervision, according to a CBF statement. Teenage Kindermann defender Camila Silva, a member of Brazil’s under-20 team, was called up to replace the 34-year-old. Brazil will meet Ecuador in Sao Paulo on November 27 and December 1.

Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL

COLOMBO: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will lead Galle Gladiators in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League beginning Thursday. Domestic talent Bhanuka Rajapaksa will serve as his deputy. “Galle Gladiators name superstar Shahid Afridi as captain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa as vice-captain,” the franchise confirmed on their official Twitter handle.

Sydney Sixers fined $25000 for ‘administrative error’

SYDNEY: WBBL franchise Sydney Sixers have been fined $25,000, of which $15,000 was suspended for a period of 12 months, due to an administration error that saw fast bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes named on the team sheet to play against Melbourne Renegades despite not being part of the primary squad in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Gokulam Kerala FC appoint new goalkeeping coach

KOZHIKODE: Gokulam Kerala FC have appointed Mihir Sawant as goalkeeping coach for the upcoming I-League season. Mihir is an AFC Level-3 license holder and was a former I-League goalkeeper. As a player, he has played for Dempo SC, Vasco and Mohemmadans SC. The 33-year-old coach is based at Pune and has coached Jamshedpur FC (reserve team), Churchill Brothers, and Fateh Hyderabad FC. He is the youngest goalkeeper coach in I-League and the youngest to hold the Level-3 goalkeeping coaching license.

Medvedev, Thiem in summit clash of ATP Finals

LONDON: Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will be facing Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem in the summit clash of the ATP Finals. On Saturday, Medvedev came from one set down to beat world number two Rafael Nadal 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 6-3, reaching the final at the ATP Finals for the first time. Medvedev can become the fourth player to triumph at the year-end championships at the O2 Arena following a winless debut. Earlier, in the other semifinal, Thiem had edged world number one Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-7(12-10), 7-6(7-5) to reach the final of the year-ending tournament for the second consecutive year.