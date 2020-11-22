Donald Trump Jr, tests COVID-19 positive

PTI

Washington

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said, latest in the First Family to have been infected by the deadly virus.

Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been “quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said on Friday.

“He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesman added.

Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus. In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Their 14-year-old son Barron had also tested positive.

The president was also admitted to a military hospital for a few days for treatment.

Trump Jr. Had campaigned extensively across the country in support of his father in the November 3 presidential election.

His girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also tested positive for the virus in July.

Earlier this month, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was among several aides of President Trump who tested positive for the infection.

The virus has infected over 11.8 million Americans and killed more than 253,000.

On Friday alone, 192,000 people in the US tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Covid Tracking Project.