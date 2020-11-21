Canara Bank distributes scholarships to meritorious students

PANAJI: To commemorate 115th Founder’s Day, officials of Canara Bank, regional office, Panaji, distributed scholarships to meritorious SC and ST girl students of government aided schools under the bank’s Canara Vidya Jyothi scheme. Five students from Class 8 to 10 were awarded scholarship of Rs 5,000 each and eight students from Class 5 to 7 were awarded Rs 2,500 each. The function was held at the regional office in the presence of Sheela Prabhunath, AGM and other officials. The programme was also attended by the parents and branch managers of the bank. NT

GSIA and FiiRE sign MOU

MARGAO: The Forum for Innovation Incubation Research & Entrepreneurship (FiiRE), a technology incubator in Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda, signed a MOU with the Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) on Friday, to resolve critical issues facing local industry and support the startup ecosystem in the state. The MOU was signed by Fr. Kinley D Cruz, director, Don Bosco College of Engineering and FiiRE and Vishwanath Kochkar, president, GSIA, in the presence of Sameer Keni, secretary GSIA, Pradeep D Costa, Dr Neena Panandikar and the governing council members of the college. As part of the MOU, GSIA will provide matchmaking and introduction to mentors from various industrial verticals. The MOU is expected to ensure timely support and the collaboration of industry with the startup ecosystem, thereby providing opportunity to more talent, to help resolve critical industry related problems, validate solutions and identify the right solution industry fit. NT

Kotak Securities launches trade free plan

MUMBAI: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, announced the launch of Trade Free Plan- a first of its kind plan, which offers both, zero brokerage on intraday trades and Rs 20 per order for all other future and options (F&O) trades. This fixed brokerage plan is available for F&O across all segments, Equity, Commodity and Currency. Customer research initiated by KSL revealed the need for a competitive brokerage plan from a well capitalised and reputed stock broker in the Indian capital market. KSL’s Trade free plan bridges this gap. Trade Free plan comes with many first time unique features: Zero brokerage on intraday trades and Rs 20 per order for all other F&O trades, which is one of the most competitive brokerage plan in the Indian broking industry. Open an online broking account in just 60 minutes and start trading the same day. If the customer is not satisfied, they can, within one month, ask for refund of fees and brokerage with no questions asked! Customers can also give stock instead of cash as margin for trading. NT