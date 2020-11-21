Ananda, LIC’s new digital application launched

Panaji: LIC of India has launched a digital application – Ananda at the hands of chairman M R Kumar, which will prove to be a game changer. C Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, LIC of India, Western Zone, informed that it is a historic moment today for the Life Insurance Industry.

In view of today’s difficult and challenging times, LIC has come up with a unique and timely initiative to facilitate the process of proposal completion which is totally paperless and completely digital. The process of new business completion has been re-engineered by converting physical formats into digital ones.

Ananda will enable an agent to complete a policy even without physically meeting the customer. C Vikas Rao, ZM informed that one prerequisite would be that the mobile number of the customer should be mapped with his Aadhar.

This application has evoked tremendous response from all intermediaries of the Corporation. We are sanguine that this initiative will turn out to be a catalyst and will work as a huge booster in the business performance of the Corporation in coming days.

C Vikas Rao called upon all the public of Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat to keep their trust continued and insure themselves with LIC by taking the benefit of this wonderful application.