IOC to allow maximum 6 officials for each delegation at Tokyo Games opening ceremony

Tokyo: The International Olympic Committee has set a limit of six officials to be allowed to participate in the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, IOC’s Tokyo Olympic Games Coordination Commission chairman John Coates has said.

Coates, who attended a project review with the Tokyo 2020 organisers and the IPC on

Wednesday, said that athletes’ number at the opening ceremony will not be cut.

“We don’t want to change the tradition that all athletes have the opportunity to parade at the opening ceremony,” Coates told reporters at a press conference. The athletes’ places are usually filled by officials from their national Olympic committees if they choose to focus on their preparation for their competitions, but next year this will not happen.

“The IOC Executive Board has already discussed this and we won’t allow it this time,” Coates said. “This will increase the problem at the ceremony.”