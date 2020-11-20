Guardiola extends Manchester City contract until 2023

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola has extended his contract at Manchester City until June 2023, the Premier League club has confirmed. Guardiola’s deal had been due to expire at the end of the season, but City announced on Thursday he had agreed to prolong his stay at the Etihad Stadium for another two years. “Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years,” said City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak.

Gayle, Malinga pull out of Lanka Premier League

COLOMBO: Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, two of T20 cricket’s biggest draws, have pulled out of the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) along with England pacer Liam Plunkett, dealing a huge blow to the tournament even before its take-off. While Gayle and Plunkett’s withdrawals were confirmed by their franchise Kandy Tuskers, Malinga pulled out citing “inadequate preparation time”, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

SA cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG: A South Africa cricketer has tested positive for novel coronavirus ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against England. According to Cricket South Africa, the player, whose identity has not been revealed, and two other “close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team” have all been placed in isolation in Cape Town . All three, however, are asymptomatic and will be monitored closely by CSA’s medical team closely, a CSA release stated.

Medvedev stuns Djokovic at ATP Finals

LONDON: Daniil Medvedev has guaranteed his place in the semifinals at the ongoing ATP Finals as the Russia fourth seed stunned world number one Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 in their latest encounter. Medvedev, who lost all three group matches in last year’s season finale, had claimed his first victory in the tournament two days ago by beating 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

AITA postpones national camp for elite players

NEW DELHI: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has postponed the national camp it had planned for the country’s elite players from November 30 due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The AITA had laid out a plan for the top-20 elite men and women players for the camp, which was to culminate with a national championship in the singles format among the assembled players in a bio-secure environment.

Australia coach Langer backs Richardson’s decision to pull out of India series

Sydney: Australia national cricket team coach Justin Langer has praised pace bowler Kane Richardson’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming limited-overs series against India and spend time with his family and newborn son. “When we talk about family and looking after each other and in this case with Kane, he has made a very courageous decision to not play this series and be with his family,” Langer was quoted as saying by Channel Nine. Cricket Australia replaced him with pace bowler Andrew Tye for the series which includes three ODIs and three T 20 Internationals. “It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad,” CA national selector Trevor Hohns had said on Wednesday.