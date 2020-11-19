Trump fires official who contradicted him

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has fired a top Homeland Security official who last week said that the November 3 presidential election was the most secure one in America’s history.

Trump, who has alleged that there was a large-scale voter fraud and electoral malpractice, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has fired Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at the Department of Homeland Security.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, poll watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to (President-elect Joe) Biden, late voting and many more,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” he said.

Trump said that the only thing secure about the election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers.