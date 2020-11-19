Punjab to launch scheme to empower physically challenged

Chandigarh: In a bid to empower persons with disabilities, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new scheme — ‘Punjab Divyangjan Shaktikaran Yojna’ (PDSY), to be implemented in a phased manner across the state.

The first phase of the scheme will involve strengthening the existing programmes to ensure that their benefits reach the persons with disabilities in a more effective manner, while in the second phase 13 new interventions are proposed to be undertaken for the empowerment of such persons.

A decision to this effect was taken in a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

The scheme, envisaged by the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department, is aimed at providing a barrier-free environment to persons with disabilities in a phased manner, by making government and public-centric buildings, public transportation and websites accessible to them.

Among other issues, the PDSY aims to fill the backlog of persons with disabilities in government jobs, which has already been approved by the Council of Ministers while approving the State Employment Plan.

The Department of Employment Generation would give greater thrust on filling vacant posts of persons with disabilities during the next six months.

For overall guidance and policy support for the scheme, a consultative group headed by the Minister of Social Security and Women and Child Development is proposed to be constituted with all Cabinet Ministers concerned as members.

The group would not only review the performance under the scheme, but also suggest measures for improvements, if any required.