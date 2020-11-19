NATIONAL SCAN

Punjab gives govt jobs to siblings of Galwan bravehearts

CHANDIGARH: Making an exception to the state government’s existing ‘Policy of Appointments of Honour and Gratitude’, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amendment to the rules to provide jobs in the state services to married siblings of three bachelor battle casualties of the Galwan Valley. The decision has been taken by the Amarinder Singh government in recognition of the supreme sacrifice made by Sepoy Gurtej Singh, Sepoy Gurbinder Singh and Lance Naik Saleem Khan. As per existing rules, only dependent family members or next of kin of the battle casualties were eligible for jobs, but in the case of these three men, since no dependent family member existed, the government decided to make an exception and give jobs to their married brothers. Disclosing this, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said that Gurpreet Singh, brother of Sepoy Gurtej Singh; Gurpreet Singh, brother of Sepoy Gurbinder Singh; and Niyamat Ali, brother of Lance Naik Saleem Khan, had applied for appointment in the state services despite not falling under the definition of the “Dependent members of the War Heroes”. IANS

Celebrate Chhath Puja at your homes: UP CM urges people

LUCKNOW: Ahead of Chhath Puja, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the people of the state to try to celebrate the festival from the confines of their homes as they had done in the previous festivals in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. A letter from the state’s Home department to the police and district administration officials, stated that in view of the Chhath festival, which is on November 19-20, women should be encouraged to celebrate the festival within their houses itself. In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, “Greetings on the first fast of Chhath Puja, the mega festival of faith and a symbol of respect towards nature. Coronavirus has weakened, but it has not been eliminated completely. Prevention in the best way. Try to celebrate Chhath at (your) house itself, as done in the previous festivals.” According to the home department’s letter, adequate efforts should be made by the district administration and urban local bodies to install toilets at the banks of the river and water bodies. Arrangements for ambulance and drinking water should be made, and focus must be on cleanliness, the letter stated. Instructions have also been issued to ensure that social distancing be maintained. PTI