‘My life with the Air Marshal’ is a story of the 76-year relationship between the author, Pamela Pereira and her late husband, air marshal Loreto Pereira who passed away last year in November.

The story starts in 1943, when they first met and details how they fell in love, got married, and then spent 64 years together, of which 38 years were in the Indian Air Force. Loreto rose to the rank of air marshal and was awarded the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the first such award, to an officer in the Logistics Department. There are also chapters about their three sons, their wives and grandchildren.

It is a simple story written from memory, and not from a diary, or any notes. The author was able to do this during her time in lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first effort by this author and is a story of a wife, who loved her husband and wanted to make an everlasting tribute to him, after he passed away.

The author hopes that this story will bring give some meaning to the lives those who read it, especially our youth, who she wants to understand that even in today’s fast paced world, there is ample opportunity of enjoying an ethical, moral, and just life without too much of money.

Her dream is for someone to take up this book and make it into a movie, which she thinks would be very well received, because of the various places that were visited, and the various incidents that she has related in the book.