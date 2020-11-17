Chowgule appoints Rajeev Bora as CEO for mining division

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd (CCPL), a part of the Chowgule Group, appointed Rajeev Bora as the CEO of its mining division.

Bora will be responsible for leading the group’s renewed focus on mining and creating a large national footprint for the business.

The company recently won the bid for commercial mining of coal from Sahapur (East) mine in Madhya Pradesh.

Bora has over 22 years of experience in the mining industries in India, Zambia, and Armenia.

He started his career with Vedanta Resources in 1998. Commenting on his appointment Padma Chowgule, chairperson and managing director of CCPL said, “Bora’s on-field experience, strategic vision and professional approach will be invaluable as we take our mining division into its next phase of growth. With the government bringing in structural reforms in the mining sector and our recent coal block win, Bora’s role will be critical in our diversifying into newer commodities and acquisition and development of new assets.”

On his new role, Bora said, “I am honoured to be a part of the Chowgule Group, who was the early movers in transforming the Indian mining sector. The mining sector is presently on the cusp of some major changes, and it is important for us to relook at our operations and strategy to achieve robust, sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

The Chowgule group currently has mining operations in Goa and Karnataka, and three sophisticated plants with capacity to produce and export over five million tonnes of finest iron ore and pellets every year.

The group was the first to mechanise mining operations in India, in the year 1952 at Sirigao mines.