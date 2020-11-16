Why go to school?

By Tensing Rodrigues

Some time back I came across an interesting headline in a local paper. Of course after reading through the news piece I did not get what it was really about. It read, ‘Campaign on COVID to make students, parents visit schools.’ Whatever it meant, it showed a certain amount of inscrutability that has characterized what I like to call the ‘covidemic’.

In spite of all the scientific sounding noise that has happened since the last March or so, I am yet to find someone who can tell me in simple language what the whole thing is about. I know that at least some people have died as a result of this disease.

I also know that a lot more people have suffered its after-effects like job losses and a far larger number have been left emotionally sick. If I am to go by what I hear in the homilies preached during the online masses across the globe, the disease has wrought havoc with the family lives of even a greater number.

On October 12, Boris Johnson announced what has been called as the ‘three-tier system’ for lockdown in England. Under these in some areas the couples cannot sleep together, if immediately prior to this date they have not been doing so. That makes me believe that COVID-19 is deadlier than AIDS.

But I am not really interested in this general discussion. I would prefer to go back specifically to the schools and the students we began with. Because that is what lies at the foundation of the economic future of this country; somehow we seem to have suddenly forgotten what we have always been saying through our hat, children are the future of the nation. The casualness with which we have been handling the school reopening issue, it looks like we never meant it.

For we have not yet given our mind to the problem; How do we keep our children safe, and yet learning? That’s because perhaps we have looked at the COVID interregnum as indeed an interregnum, a bad dream that will soon get over. That may be a natural response; but it is in no way the best response. A better response can only come when we accept the COVID interregnum as a shut down time to scrap old parts and replace them with new.

All continuous process industries, like steel smelters or thermal power plants have a shut down because major overhauls are not possible when they are running; and the processes cannot be stopped for a while; every stop is a final stop and every start is a new start. And that is what the COVID break should have been.

In a way, that has happened; a new Education Policy has been launched. But it needs to go beyond mere arithmetic of years. The education needs to undergo a major overhaul; like what’s happening in railways. On the surface of it, it may look like a COVID interregnum; the normal trains will resume sooner or later. Personally I do not think that is going to happen. It is painful; I do not know whether it is right or wrong; but the old trains perhaps are never going to return.

According to the announcement by the railways pantry cars are going to be removed from all the trains that have them now and replaced with AC coaches. Pre-packed food cooked in ‘base kitchens’ will become available to the passengers. That seems to be a move in the right direction as by and large pantry cars were extremely unhygienic. Secondly all long distance trains are going to be exclusively AC. That is because AC fares can cover better the cost of service. I do not know how practical this is likely to be because pricing is an issue; a large number of poorer passengers may be affected. Thirdly, most of the trains and stations which are not economical will get eliminated.

In short, the railways will be made largely self-sustaining, delivering value for money, not cheap rides. Why I am discussing railways at such a length is because this is the same fundamental issue with the education; the schools need to deliver value for money not cheap qualifications.

The core question today is : what does a child get after spending five hours per day, 270 days in a year within the four walls of a building called school? Or let me put it more sarcastically, what does a child lose by not spending in school 5 hours per day, 270 days in a year?

