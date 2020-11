Why Amazon is feuding with billionaire Mukesh Ambani?

A legal spat between Amazon.com and its Indian partner Future Group that started before an arbitrator in

Singapore just got fiercer in a court in New Delhi.

The US e-commerce giant and Future Group, whose assets billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries recently agreed to buy for $3.4 billion, are locked in a dispute over that deal. Amazon says Future violated a contract with the sale to its rival and wants to halt it, while indebted Future says it would collapse if the transaction were to fail.

The Jeff Bezos-led e-tailer has accused Future and its founder Kishore Biyani of flouting disclosure rules. Future’s disclosures were “made as per the applicable requirements,” the company said in an email, refuting the allegations. Amazon has also written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) asking it not to approve the takeover until arbitration proceedings are complete.

But why is the world’s largest e-commerce company seeking to derail a deal that’s essentially bailing out a beleaguered retailer, whose market valuation is barely 2 per cent of its own?

Here’s what we know so far, Amazon, in early October, accused Future Group of breaching terms of a mutual agreement by announcing an asset sale deal with Reliance.

Amazon had bought 49 per cent in one of Future’s unlisted firms last year, with the right to buy into the listed flagship Future Retail Ltd. after a few years. But the retailer ran into a severe cash crunch during the lockdown in March to curb coronavirus outbreak.

In May, Amazon was considering increasing its stake in Future Retail. But no such transaction materialized quickly and Future cut a deal with Reliance, infuriating Amazon. The US firm claims that its contract with the unlisted Future unit barred a transaction with a number of persons and companies, including Ambani and Reliance.

What’s the fight really about?

The fight is essentially for the dominance of India’s estimated $1 trillion consumer retail market. Future Group is caught in the middle of this tussle between companies helmed by two of the world’s richest men.

Reliance is already the country’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer. Acquiring Future’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units would almost double its footprint and give it unparalleled edge over rivals is an advantage Amazon is not willing to cede. Blocking Reliance is crucial for Amazon if it wants to hold sway over the Indian consumer market.

After accusing Future of breaching its contract, Amazon secured emergency relief from an arbitration court in Singapore on October 25 that temporarily restrained Future Group from going ahead with the asset sale.

Future and Reliance maintain that the Singapore court’s interim ruling is not binding, but Amazon wrote to local regulators flagging it as a binding order. Reliance has said it intends to buy Future’s assets “without any delay.” Future Group said the matter “will have to be tested” under Indian laws.

Future Retail has now petitioned the Delhi High Court urging it to bar Amazon from meddling in its asset sale by writing to local antitrust and market regulators. Amazon’s lawyer told the court that Future’s petition is not legally tenable. Reliance’s retail units are supporting Future and have their lawyers in the court hearings.

Future’s lawyers said that Future Retail was not part of the contract between Amazon and the unlisted group firm in which the US e-tailer acquired a stake. Amazon’s counsel argued that both the Future firms were controlled by the same owners. They have hinted that this spat is about India’s willingness to enforce business contracts. If Future is allowed to renege on a contract, it’ll mean business contracts are not sacrosanct and investments in India are risky, an inconvenient image as the nation looks to lure foreign investment.

Who is representing the parties?

A battery of India’s highly-paid top legal brains are arguing for the two sides, Some of the legal hot shots include former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, two former solicitor generals Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium as well as former additional solicitor general and politician, Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Future Retail and the group at large survival depends on the Reliance deal. The firm will run into financial trouble if the deal fails, its lawyer Salve told the court. Amazon is willing to “sink the ship” but doesn’t want Reliance to acquire Future’s assets, he said. Bloomberg