The new US President and policy towards India

By DM Deshpande

The new US president elect has to take over at a time when both the US and the world are facing stiff challenges in the wake of COVID-19 and its spread. While the possible early roll out of the vaccine is good news, yet the recent hike in numbers of cases in the US is not going to spare policy makers from the headaches.

Trump has been widely criticised for the weakest response in tackling the pandemic among the developed world nations. Even before the onset of the coronavirus, the largest economy of the world was not in the best of economic health; now its economic clout is further eroded as it tries to shore up its people and jobs.

There is little to show for all the Trump-Modi friendship, high on optics and rhetoric-‘Modi Howdy, Trump Namaste’. On the contrary, the economic relationship between the two largest and oldest democracies has been marked by a perceptible decline. It appears that India has suffered collateral damage in an economic standoff between the US and China. The US exports to India at $34 billion are not doing badly. To China, the US did export three times more but China is at least five times bigger than India in GDP terms.

Right comparison, even from the US perspective is the trade gap between the two nations, which is tenth of the size it has with China. This is just goods. As per USTR data, total trade in goods and services in 2019 with India was over $149 billion. India spends a substantial sum on US technology, travel, education and other services which has reached 43 per cent of the Chinese level of expenditure. Clearly, Trump’s policies were slowly but surely alienating a long standing ally, India, for a relatively smaller trade deficit of $29 billion.

Despite the affinity and closeness between Trump and Modi, they have not been able to seal a trade deal. While the big trade deal has remained elusive, even the mini trade deal has not been clinched which is a failure for both the nations. The Indian commerce minister had claimed some time back that the two nations will sign the deal tomorrow, but the US backed off citing COVID reasons. The Trump administration hiked duties on imports of a host of goods- steel, aluminium textiles and jewellery.

India retaliated by hiking duties on imports from the US on almonds and apples. Indian response was also owing to the US action of removing India from the list of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) last year. GSP is a method of helping developing nations with lower import duties.

Joe Biden’s administration may not restore GSP in a hurry. Nor will there be a trade deal any time soon. As the new United States Trade Representative (USTR) takes charge in Washington, there will first be a review of the status and progress of all trading nations. Pandemic apart, trade negotiations have been stuck on non-trade related issues such as human rights and climate change. India has consistently maintained even at the WTO that these are extraneous factors and should not be clubbed with trade negotiations.

Going by the reports in the press, the US is all set to return to Paris agreement on climate change. While this is a welcome development, how this will pan out will have to be seen. Along with the US, China and India are big emitters of carbon though per capita emission in India are lower. The president elect has also decided to rescind the US decision to exit the WHO. This means the US will now help in WHO’s program of ensuring that the COVID vaccine reaches the poorest nations of the world. India with proven expertise in development and production of vaccines can play a crucial part in this human and noble endeavour.

Of great interest in India is how Biden will view the issue of view immigration of skilled workers. Trump’s tough stance against H1-B and L1 Visa seekers has had more negative effects on the industry and also on the US economy. It has increased the costs to IT companies, denied economic opportunities to companies and individuals. Worse, it has impacted the top US universities as they were forced to prune intake of foreign students.

Trump’s administration was widely viewed as transactional in nature by allies and the rest of the world. Joe Biden is likely to be different, a sort of return of a more conventional President to the White House. He has talked about restoring respect in dealing with allies, friends and partners. By all accounts, the US and the world look forward to a more stable, predictable and matured Presidential behaviour and action from the new incumbent to the highest of office of the US.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.