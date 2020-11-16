Shobha Jewellers opens showroom in Mapusa

Team B&C | NT

Shobha Jewellers opened its new showroom in the heart of Mapusa city. The showroom was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, on November 11 2020. This is the second showroom of Shobha Jewellers after the first outlet in Panaji.

Speaking on the expansion, Shreyas Lotlikar, director, Shobha Jewellers, said, “We have earned the trust of the customers through our true gold. For the festive season new stunning designs and collections have arrived. There are very good offers and schemes for buying the gold jewellery. Each ornament of ours is an example of

fine craftsmanship.”