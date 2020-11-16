Robust response to exhibition by Asha Mahal women

Team B&C | NT

Residents of Asha Mahal , Taleigao, held an exhibition cum sale at Campal. The event was under the guidance of Nitin Magnlal, president, Asha Mahal and Seema Pednekar, treasurer, Asha Mahal . The exhibition on November 9 was inaugurated by Gangaram Morajkar, vice president, Asha Mahal. He purchased various articles for Diwali festival made by women of the short stay, shelter home. The exhibition-cum-sale started at 3 pm and continued up to 8 pm. Many residents of Campal area visited and purchased items such as earthen lamps, sky lamps, different kinds of garlands etc. Visitors also complimented the women residents of the shelter home for making such beautiful articles.

Established in 1962, Asha Mahal offers shelter to distressed women under 60 years. Children accompanying their mother or born in the home are given shelter up to seven years only after that they are transferred to a children institution or foster home. Asha Mahal also gives temporary accommodation to women who have come to the city to attend court cases, legal matters, etc.