Rajasthan Mela awaits festival shoppers

Team B&C | NT

With Diwali festival encouraging Goans to brave the pandemic and come out and shop, stall owners at the Rajasthan Grameen Mela, Porvorim are hoping for increased clientele to their exhibition.

The grameen mela has several merchandise worth buying such as Banaras silk sarees, Lucknow chikan, Kantha work silk sarees, Pochampalli handloom, Bhagalpur silk, Kalamkari fabric, linen, Batik, etc. However according to the stall owners who have come from far off states the crowds this time are less compared to the

previous years.

According to MR Murali, manager, previously without fail the Rajasthan Grameen Mela use to enjoy patronization from Goans. “This year due to the fear of getting the dreaded corona virus customers although visiting

are less.”

Stall owners said that, they are offering rebate ranging from 5- 10 per cent on each item but there is there is lukewarm response from the visitors. The fair also has heritage handicrafts such as paintings, palm leaf paintings, Orissa Dokara brass works, wall hangings, etc. Ganesh Kumar from Rajasthan dealing in pure cotton cloth bed sheets, bed covers, hand printed, among others revealed that he is offering 20 per cent off on everything to attract customers. The mela also has Jaipur bangles, German silver, paintings on silk fabric, rose wood carving, lac bangles, from Rajasthan. Also on sale are home linen and dress materials from all over

the nation.