Luke’s Wellness Market steps up retail presence in Goa

Team B&C | NT

Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company founded by holistic lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho, recently joined hands with lifestyle store Saukhyam to showcase its retail products in the state. Through the collaboration some of Luke’s Wellness products ranging from food, nutrition, utensils, skin care, cosmetics, books, clothing and fitness accessories, will be available at

the store.

Speaking about the association, Luke Coutinho, said, “With this tie up, we aim to expand and create an ethical food chain with complete transparency to support the farmers and local vendors sourcing quality and authentic health products. This collaboration allows us to provide wellness in an engaging way, enabling to touch new markets and shoppers in the process.”

The company has its main presence across India, Dubai, Middle East, Africa, UK and the US. Luke’s Wellness Market was launched with the objective of supporting the fair-trade farmers, sustainable and holistic living, and improving the food chain. Live markets are organized across cities wherein farmers and vendors bring in fresh, chemical-free produce and other lifestyle goods grown the

ethical way.