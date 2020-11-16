Eat Safe pesticide remover launched

Team B&C | NT

Eat Safe a natural alkaline pesticide remover launched in the state last week. The launch was by Vishwanath Dalvi, chairperson, Ponda Municipal Corporation in the presence of M Shankar, managing director, BASL Innovation Pvt Ltd, Ritesh Naik, owner, RN Ventures and Ugam Parsekar, DKS solutions, distributor,

Eat Safe.

Pointing out the usefulness of Eat Safe during the COVID 19 situation, Dalvi said that it will restrict entry of pesticide and other harmful elements in the human body through fruits and vegetables, thus “improving the immune system of people.”

Eat Safe is a product of the BASL Innovations, Mangalore and DK Solutions, Belgaum. The product is obtained from AgriPur Technology. “Pesticides to protect crops against insects, weeds, fungi and other pests are dangerous by design as its job after all is to wipeout living organisms. Hence it is no surprise that consumers are exposed to an elevated risk of chronic disease such as cancer, diabetes and neuro-degenerative diseases,” said Shankar.

He added that, removing pesticide residues is a challenge as there is no effective method to give definite results. “The high level of pesticide residues in food gets into the human body and causes many health hazards such as neurological disorders, liver and kidney diseases,” said Shankar.

He explained that, Eat Safe is a 100 per cent natural and capable of a pesticide removal rate of more than 90 per cent as per vitro studies conducted in NABL accredited and FSSAI notified laboratories. It is also capable of removing fungi and all kinds of viruses from the food that will be consumed.

“The product can also be use to clean fish, meat. It removes ammonia and formalin from fish as tested by labs approved by the fisheries department. It is India’s only alkaline powder to clean vegetables, fruits, fish, pulses & meat. This product is patented and won the best innovation award on international platform. It is exported to European Union,” said Shankar.

“Eat Safe will be available in various outlets across Goa including pharmacies and general stores,” informed distributor Parsekar.