E-waste collection drive by Bicholim Rotarians

Team B&C | NT

With e-waste piling up in the state, the Rotary Club of Bicholim in association with Inner Wheel Club and Rotaract Club launched an e-waste collection drive at the office of Salkar Constructions,

Sastiwada, Bordem.

Eminent doctor Shekhar Salkar who was the chief guest for the occasion launched the drive. Appreciating the eco friendly initiative of the club members, Salkar said that, it is essential for the state and urged everyone to bring their e-waste at the collection centre for proper disposal by an authorised agency.

On the inaugural day itself the campaign received good response. President Rtn Shamkant, thanked everyone present for making the initiative successful. The e-waste collection drive will be ongoing till December 15, 2020.