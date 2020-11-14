Rohit is 70 per cent fit: Ganguly

UNI

New Delhi

Rohit Sharma may have returned to action and played three back-to-back matches for the Mumbai Indians as they won record fifth IPL title earlier this week, but he is still only 70 per cent fit, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

Sharma suffered a hamstring tear in his left leg on October 18 during the Mumbai Indians’ match against the Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. He missed the team’s next four games, but came back for the last three, helping them seal the title with a half-century in the final against the Delhi Capitals.

“Rohit is still 70 per cent [fit],” Ganguly said in an interview with The Week when asked about Sharma playing for his franchise not long after being left out of the India touring party for Australia on fitness grounds.

“Why don’t you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad.”

The BCCI selectors first left Sharma out of all three squads for Australia, and later added him to the Test squad.

It is expected that he would undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before joining the India squad in Australia ahead of the first Test in Adelaide, starting December 17, pending a fitness test.