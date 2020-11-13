Virtual celebration of Fresher’s Day at VMSIIHE

NT KURIOCITY

The first-year students VM Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) walked into their first year of hospitality education virtually. In an effort to make the freshers feel welcomed as a part of the VMSIIHE family, a Virtual Fresher’s Day programme was organised by the seniors.

Seniors shared their experiences with the new batch of students as they spoke about what awaits them in the academic year ahead.

Numerous performances like dance, music, stand-up comedy and an oratory event were held for the new batch of students.

The new batch got a sneak peek of what life on campus is like for a student of our institute through a special video created by the students which was a compilation of the various events, theme nights and cultural evenings held on campus in the last academic year.

“It was wonderful to see the camaraderie among the seniors and I hope we can meet on campus soon and experience the same. It was lovely to get a peek into life on campus,” said a new student, Akamsha Chandran.

A first year student, Eshaan Collaco said: “Our seniors really put in a lot of time and effort into organising this virtual event and we appreciate them for giving us an insight into their wonderful journey at VMSIIHE.”

Acknowledging the efforts of the seniors, student Jaydevsinh Mahara said that in these pandemic times our seniors gave us a virtual welcome to the VMSIIHE family. “The love and affection was felt by all of us”.

The academic year at VMSIIHE has commenced via the online medium.