Reflections in solitude

Playing with colours is an excellent stress buster for self-taught artist, Dylan Fernandes, who has been painting for many years now. Using acrylics and mixed media for her works, the chemistry teacher, who first exhibited her art in 2014 at the Exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa, usually depicts the feelings experienced by her. Her paintings are inspired not just by current happenings but by the comforting Holy Biblical Scriptures too. In fact, her goal is evangelisation through art, ie spreading the message of God and good values through painting.

And in the lockdowns, Fernandes decided to start her own YouTube channel to share her artworks with the world around. She also participated in many virtual online exhibitions. In fact, recently five of her artworks based on ‘Life during COVID-19’ were featured in ‘Maazi’, an international virtual art exhibition. “If there’s one thing that can never be ‘contained’, it is creativity. When the state was on lockdown, I created artworks. In these times of chaos, creating art is like catharsis. You get disturbed seeing the agony, but then it is followed by a moment of quiet when you observe and absorb the happenings around and pour it onto the canvas,” says the Mapusa-based artist.

Her artworks on ‘Life during COVID-19’ were also published by Google Books. “I applied by sending my works months back. And after verifying I have received copyright certificate from Google,” she says.

Speaking further about the lockdowns, she says that this period made us change the way we think and also pushed us to observe a lot more. “The lockdown has been a golden period of self-reflection. Hasn’t it also made us realise how simple our needs are?” she asks.

And with the lockdown causing many people to get stranded away from families, lose their jobs, sink into depression, etc, she says: “These paintings are also to remind people not to despair, that beautiful days are coming.”