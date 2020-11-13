Cosplay activity held at Dhempe College

NT KURIOCITY

Department of English, Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar organised an online departmental event titled Shenanigans. The event was part of the Deeksharambh initiative of the institution. It was primarily a cosplay activity with students and teachers of the department dressing up as various characters from books, movies, web series and comics. The aim of the programme was to foster a sense of camaraderie between its attendees.

The event saw active participation from both staff and students alike. Teachers met their students in full costumes, while students dressed up as the likes of mythical creatures like fairies and witches, and even characters like the Joker from Batman and Phoebe from FRIENDS. The staff of the English department cosplayed a ghost, personified Greed, and other characters Frida Khalo, Morticia Adams, Captain Marvel and Annabelle.

The English students of TYBA spearheaded the event, and created a teaser video to generate excitement and intrigue prior to the event. With classes having been moved online due to lockdown, the event also followed suit, and took place on Google Meet. Lively activities and games like ‘Guess Who?’ were organised. Students enthusiastically performed short monologues of their respective characters, and their classmates had to guess who they were cosplaying.

The event was a huge success, with the junior students being inducted into the laughter, joy of the English Department, and new bonds being created between the teachers and students.