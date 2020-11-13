Balram HS and Balram Primary organised corona awareness rally

NT KURIOCITY

Shree Balram Residential High School and Balram Primary School jointly organised a corona awareness rally in Nadkem-Cotigao village of Canacona taluka.

The teachers of these schools received a good response and support from all the villagers. Students prepared their own placards and participated in large numbers. The students shouted corona awareness slogans throughout the rally.

In his speech, teacher of Balram HS, Sanjay Gaonkar highlighted the preventive measures to be taken during this pandemic.

Another staff, Madhukar Velip demonstrated the use of sanitiser and mask. A skit was also presented on how to maintain social distance while in a crowd.