LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (12/11/2020)

Of Power Woes And Coal Transportation

IT is a bitter irony that when there is an acute shortage of power in Goa millions of tonne of coal heaped up at the Mormugao port is transported by rail to Karnataka and Maharashtra to feed their thermal power stations and industries. Coal transportation by rail is also the cause of increase in the levels of air pollution, which will be further aggravated after the work of double-tracking is completed. Presently, despite the hype over the use of renewable energy such as solar and wind power, which are both cheap and eco-friendly, precious little is being done to put these natural resources to use to generate electricity. Probably, our energy problems would have been solved decades back had we diverted a small portion of the stacked up coal at Mormugao port to run a medium-sized thermal power station in Goa. This would also have proved to be less polluting than the present rampant coal transportation and the double-tracking work in progress to benefit neighbouring states.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Gullibility Exploited

A person from Ponda was cheated by a fraudster who promised to give loan of Rs 20 lakh. The gullible person remitted Rs 11.5 lakh to the fraudster over a period of time in the hope of obtaining Rs 20 lakh! The fraudster convinced the person that the amount was towards processing charges. The cheated person could have been wary and used his common sense and not gone ahead with payments. It is ironic as to why he wanted a huge loan when he could arrange Rs 11.5 lakh so easily. People get conned for so-called easy loans, winning a lottery, getting special gifts among others. Avarice for money pushes people to fall prey to fraudsters’ ploys. We must not forget that ‘there is no free meal in the world’. Despite of police warnings and daily news reports of cyber crimes, people still lose money to fraudsters.

SRIDHAR D’IYER, CARANZALEM

Leg-Up For Food Processing Industry

THE Union government has given big-push to the food processing industry, approving 21 projects and bringing about investment of Rs 443 crore. The central government has given nod for a grant of Rs 189 crore under the scheme for integrated cold chain and value addition. The approved projects are likely to generate employment for nearly 12,600 people and benefit from 200592 farmers. These projects will be set up in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The scheme aims at arresting post-harvest losses of horticulture and non-horticulture produce and providing remunerative price to farmers. This initiative of the Centre is certainly welcome and will create new employments for formers and youths.

AMIT SINGH KUSHWAHA, SATNA (MP)

Face-Saving Win For NDA In Bihar

OVER the years, exit poll experts have lost face due to incorrect predictions. Like the game of cricket, politics is proving to be a game of glorious uncertainty. The outcome of the Bihar assembly elections has once again proved why these exit polls have lost their sheen. After a neck-to-neck tussle between the Mahagathbandhan and the National Democratic Alliance, the latter inched forward to gain a majority though the margin of win in many constituencies has been wafer thin. The BJP has bagged more seats than the Janata Dal-United. Even before the elections, it was assumed the BJP would overshadow Nitish Kumar. It has won more seats in Bihar than in the last assembly elections. On the contrary, Kumar has lost seats, and is a junior partner to the BJP now. One cannot lose sight of the fact that JD-U and Kumar are synonymous with each other. Now that Kumar’s power has diminished in the state, the party may struggle to survive among the more dominant regional and national parties that will call the shots. It all depends on how Kumar is able to sustain the backroom assault of the BJP. Kumar, once a self-proclaimed Narendra Modi-baiter, is as good at his work. His pro-people image stood him in good stead on earlier occasions; as his efficiency dwindled his popularity took a plunge. Chirag Paswan did not gain big, but was thought of as a game changer because the BJP’s antipathy to Kumar was no more a secret. The whirlwind campaign of the Prime Minister appeared to have saved the day for Kumar. In fact, Modi was specifically brought to save Kumar the blushes. Kumar is expected to become the chief minister for the fourth time, but the BJP’s aim to clip his wings has materialised.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA