Insurance sector unions hope for wage talks to start or resume

Chennai: There is studded silence from the government when it comes to wage revision in the public sector general and life insurance segment, said employees union officials.

In the general or non-life sector, there are four government-owned companies, viz the National Insurance Company Ltd, the New India Assurance Company Ltd, the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and the United India Insurance Company Ltd.

On the life insurance side, there is the Asian giant, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

“The Chairman of GIPSA (General Insurance Public Sector Association) told the unions in the general insurance sector that the Central government had asked for some data and the same has been sent. Wage revision talks will be held once the government gives the nod,” General Insurance Employees All India Association (GIEAIA) General Secretary K Govindan told IANS.

According to him, the wage revision is due from August 1, 2019 and only one round of talks has been held with the GIPSA.

“The first round talks were held in April 2019. It was Lok Sabha election time and the GIPSA said as the model code of conduct had kicked in, it was not possible to give any offer,” he said.

Govindan did not agree on the possibility of government agreeing for wage revision only for listed entities, viz the General Insurance Corporation Ltd and the New India Ltd as other three are not in good financial health and additional capital has been infused.

“There is no logic in such an argument. The argument will not hold water. Look at the public sector banks. They have concluded a wage agreement on Wednesday. This after the government infusing several thousands of crore of rupees as additional capital,” he said.

“In the case of public sector non-life insurers, only Rs 2,500 crore has been infused,” he said.

Meanwhile in the LIC, two rounds of wage revision talks have been held between the management and the unions.

“In the first round, the management offered 10 per cent wage hike and it was revised upwards in the second round to 15 per cent. We said the offer does not meet our expectations,” All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) General Secretary Shrikant Mishra said.

“The management expenses of LIC are the best in the industry,” he added.

According to Mishra, the 15 per cent wage hike offer was made on September 30, 2020 and the first offer of 10 per cent hike was made in March 2019. “We have submitted a charter demanding 40 per cent wage hike. In the last wage agreement, the hike given was 25 per cent at average,” he said.

The unions are hoping for wage talks to be held soon while they are planning joint action.

“There are 16 trade unions and associations in the four general insurance companies and we are taking joint action. There are about 50,000-60,000 employees in the four companies,” Govindan said.