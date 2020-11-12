Inovativa’s store for eco-friendly products launched

PANAJI: Goan waste management startup, Inovativa Waste Aid and Management Pvt Ltd, launched a one-stop store for various eco-friendly products under the brand name of YIMBY recently. The store located at Patto Plaza, retails products such as bagasse, crockery, toothbrushes, wooden cutlery, water bottles, cotton bags, composters, etc, “The key feature of the store is that its entire infrastructure is built using eco-friendly materials,” said Gaurav Pokle, founder, Inovativa Waste Aid and Management. He added that the store will also function as a waste management consumer center by catering to individual customers as well as bulk waste generators like housing complexes, commercial buildings, industries and urban local bodies. “It will deliver recycling and waste management solutions designed to be ﬂexible, economical and sustainable,” said Pokle. Inovativa Waste Aid & Management provides innovative solutions for the problem of solid and liquid waste. The company manages waste from point of generation stage to disposal stage thus saving customers the headache of dealing with numerous suppliers.NT

Ulhas’ ‘Gold Bangle and Necklace Exhibition’ to conclude Nov 13

PANAJI: Ulhas Jewellers presents ‘Gold Bangle and Necklace Exhibition’ this week, ending on Dhanteras, November 13, 2020. A wide variety of designer gold bangles and exquisite necklaces are to be unveiled at Ulhas Showroom this festive season. The collection boasts of trendy chic jewellery for occasion and casual wear with intricate designs that make a bold statement. To make it exciting, there are special discounts offered on Dhanteras with 25% off on gold making charges. In addition, the Diamond collection is also up for grabs with upto 25% discount along with gold bars and coins at lowest prices. NT

Blue Star wins order worth Rs 128 cr from Wistron Infocomm

MUMBAI: Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star Limited, has won a prestigious order from M/s Wistron Infocomm valued at Rs 128 crores, for Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) works for their factory expansion project. Currently, this order is one of the largest and fast-track projects, being executed by Blue Star in the factories segment. The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of HVAC system of 4000 ton capacity, HT and LT electrical works with switchgear, transformers and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system, and sophisticated Building Management System. Wistron is a Taiwan based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and has been producing electronic devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru. Wistron has now embarked upon its Phase II expansion as a part of which, it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building. NT