SOP for schools: not more than 12 students in a class

Panaji: The department of education has come out with health protocol and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the schools in view of the reopening of SSC and HSSC classes from November 21, after the end of the Diwali vacation.

The opening of these classes has been delayed by five-and-a-half months due to the ongoing corona pandemic.

The related circular issued to all the schools states that the students should be called in a staggered manner and in a class there should not be more than 12 students, and furthermore, in case the size of the classroom is small, classes may be held in rooms having larger area such as computer room, library, laboratory, etc.

“The students should be sensitised to maintain safe distance in the classroom with minimum distance of 6 feet,” it adds, pointing out that the schools should avoid gatherings during the beginning of the reopening of the classes.

“All the visitors coming to the schools, including staff should download Arogya Setu App, and as far as possible no outsider should be allowed in the school,” the circular states, directing schools to prepare the time-table in such a manner that there will be no crowd in the school, as also consider odd-even formula for the classes.

The SOP maintains that as a part of planning for reopening of schools, all work areas including laboratories, common utility areas such as washrooms and toilets, and lockers should be disinfected. It further adds that inside and outside the premises, specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet should be made, and physical distancing must be maintained in staff rooms, office areas and other places like mess, library, cafeteria, etc.

“All employees who are at higher risk that is older employees, pregnant employees and employees, who have underlying medical conditions should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the students,” the circular notes.

The circular also asks the school managements to have appropriate backup of personal protection items like face covers/ masks, visors, hand sanitisers etc for teachers and employees. “Pulse oximeters to check oxygen saturation levels of any asymptomatic person in the school must be arranged,” it adds.

As per the SOP, if a school has transportation facility for students then the school management should ensure proper physical distancing and sanitisation of transportation vehicles.

For hygiene and sanitation of the schools, the circular states that daily cleaning of floors should be taken up, besides soaps in toilets and sanitisers in common areas should be made available in sufficient quantity. “Teaching materials, computers, laptops and printers should be disinfected with 70 per cent alcohol wipes,” it states, pointing out that deep cleaning of all drinking and hand-washing stations, washrooms and lavatories should be ensured. It has also been mentioned in the SOP that the students should not be involved in any of the cleaning activities for health safety reasons.

The schools have been asked to ensure that during intervals, students should not gather in canteen, school verandah or even classroom. The students have been directed not to exchange drinking water, notebooks, textbooks, pen, pencil, rubber, assignment book, bag and umbrella, among other things.

The schools are told to encourage the students to bring and eat home-cooked and nutritious food, and further avoid sharing food and utensils among each other. The schools have been directed to even have their own SOP, depending on the circumstances in their area from the safety aspect of students and other staff members.

Finally, the circular says that no school in the containment zone shall remain open till further orders, and for students of such schools online education would continue.