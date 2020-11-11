OTS scheme for power consumers next month

Panaji: Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday said that in order to provide relief to the electricity department consumers, who have outstanding dues towards their power bills, the government will launch a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme from December 1.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the minister said the one-time settlement scheme for the power consumers will be operational for one month.

Stating that the scheme is aimed at providing relief to the consumers of the electricity department, Cabral said the outstanding dues on power bills up to October 13, 2020, can be paid with full or part waiver on delayed payment charges (DPC). He said the consumers can directly avail the facility through the department’s website without visiting the electricity department.

“The principal amount will have to be paid. The delayed payment charges will be waived off in full or part depending upon the time slab selected for payment by the consumer; notification to this effect will be issued soon,” Cabral said.

The government is aiming at recovering Rs 412 crore, including Rs 320 crore principal amount and Rs 92 crore delayed payment charges, which are outstanding against various power consumers including domestic, commercial and industrial.

Cabral warned that he will disconnect the electricity connection of Panaji market if the Corporation of the City of Panaji fails to pay the dues by taking advantage of the scheme. “I will be disconnecting the electricity the next day if they don’t pay,” he added.

The minister also said the department officials have been given targets under the OTS scheme and the department is likely to incentivise the scheme for officials.

The Power Minister informed that the electricity department, with the help of Goa Electronics Limited (GEL), has set up a desk outside every division and sub division office of the department to facilitate consumers.

Rubbishing the allegations that are being made by the Opposition that the government has increased power tariff, the Power Minister said that every quarter (three months), FPPCA (Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment) charges are being revised and current hike in power tariff is marginal. He said the spokespersons of some political parties have no knowledge of power tariff matters and are purposely trying to create confusion in the minds of the public.