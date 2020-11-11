No takers for recyclable glass bottles

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji: With glass bottles fetching almost no resale value, waste collectors, who usually help recycle dry waste are not showing interest in collecting the discarded bottles as a result of which dumping of glass bottles has become rampant at various places in the state including the tourist spots.

Among the various recyclable items dumped along footpaths and beaches in the state, glass bottles are commonly found. The ragpickers earn between Rs 0.50 and Rs 2 per kg on collection of glass bottles, which is very less as compared to the other recyclable items. Previously, the ragpickers would earn Re 1 per bottle but now a kilogram of used glass bottles is worth the same amount of money.

These rates discourage the waste collectors from collecting empty alcohol and soft drink bottles thereby compelling people to dump these bottles in open areas and along beaches which often result in causing injuries to people. The dumping of the bottles in open areas also shows the lack of civic sense and the fact that there is an absence of an effective waste management system.

“We don’t earn anything by collecting the glass bottles.

The profit margin is in tin cans, caps, metal and plastic. The scrap dealers encourage us to collect such items,” said Ramana, a waste collector from St Inez.

Taking cognisance of this serious issue, the Goa State Pollution Control Board has decided to request the department of environment to take up this issue under Extended Producer Responsibility, which makes it obligatory on brand owners and producers to put a mechanism in place to collect back the waste generated by consumers after using the products. However, the Extended Producer Responsibility, which was introduced in the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, is yet to be notified by the Environment ministry to fix responsibility on brand owners and producers.

The collection mechanism will soon be made mandatory under the Extended Producer Responsibility framework.

Interestingly, the GSPCB does not have data on manufacturers selling their products in glass bottles in the state. Hence, it has sought such details from the commercial tax office.