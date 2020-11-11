Goa cops to get commando training facility in Valpoi

Panaji: Goa police will set up a commando training facility at the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp at Nanoda in Valpoi, said Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday.

“Commando training will be provided to the police personnel from the Goa police as well as IRBn for which a commando training facility will be set up in the IRBn camp at Nanoda. Once trained, the commandos will be deployed in the districts,” Meena told The Navhind Times.

Currently, there are commandos in the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Goa police and they were trained outside Goa.

On Tuesday, the DGP visited the IRBn camp at Nanoda and also the police training school (PTS) in Valpoi apart from the Valpoi police station. The purpose of the DGP’s visit was to oversee the functioning as well as infrastructural improvement and other measures taken.

The DGP said there are plans to construct a new building for the Valpoi police station and the process in this regard is on. “An additional police vehicle will be provided to the Valpoi police station for better mobility,” he said. He also informed that infrastructure will be developed at the police training school. “Improvement of the infrastructure as well as modern facilities will be provided at the PTS Valpoi,” said Meena.