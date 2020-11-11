Congress party’s protest over double-tracking reaches Hubli

Panaji: In protest against double-tracking of the South Western (SW) Railway in Goa, leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, along with party workers, on Tuesday travelled to the neighbouring state of Karnataka and held a demonstration in front of SW Railway headquarters at Hubli demanding immediate stoppage of the railway double-tracking work from Vasco to Londa and also scrapping of the entire project.

The Congress leaders met the railway officials and submitted a memorandum to additional general manager of SW Railway P K Mishra pointing out that the railway double-tracking is passing through cultivable paddy fields, residential areas, wildlife sanctuary, national park and the rich Western Ghats.

The Congress, in its memorandum, has also stated that the said project will destroy the flora and fauna in the protected forests and it will lead to the ‘destruction’ of ecologically fragile Goa.

“Goa is too small a state to contain such large destructive projects that will swallow our precious land resources. Goa is smaller than the size of Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra and 52 times smaller than Karnataka. It appears that the Centre and its allies in the state have no respect for Goa and its people,” states the memorandum submitted by Congress. It further states that the attempt of SWR to transport coal-laden wagons by undertaking double-tracking will probably double the dust pollution and misery of the locals.

“This destruction cannot be disguised as and termed as development and is against the voices of our people. We wish to further state that our forests, heritage homes and lands are being snatched away from us unjustly at the cost of inter-generational equity. A loss is a deep loss to all of us. We wish to state that these projects have been non-participatory and have been enforced on us citizens in a top-down manner,” it reads further.

The Congress claimed that SW Railways’ additional general manager P K Mishra assured to convey the concerns raised by them to the higher authorities and try and find a solution.