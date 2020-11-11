CM apprises Gadkari on Goans’ fears on highway expansion

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed about the progress of various National Highway projects in Goa.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade was also present during the discussion.

Stating that he has conveyed to Gadkari apprehensions of the people of Goa regarding the highway expansion on Anmod Ghat road, he said he has sought the Union minister’s intervention for the early completion of the Sada-Varanapuri Highway works.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industries, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and submitted a memorandum regarding various issues pertaining to Goa.

Earlier in the day, Sawant held an interaction with chairman of NABARD G R Chintala in the national capital. The Chief Minister said he held a discussion with Chintala on availing assistance for further development of basic and modern infrastructure in Goa.