Pednekar Jewellers’ new showroom in Margao

Margao: Jaganath Gangaram Pednekar Jewellers Pvt Ltd opened its new jewellery showroom in Margao. The Legislator of Maharashtra Assembly and vice president of BJP, Maharashtra ,

Prasad Lad inaugurated the showroom. This is the 14th showroom opened by Pednekar Jewellers and second in Goa after Panaji.

One of the Director of the company, Adhitya A Pednekar said the company is 60 years old and therefore has created a niche for themselves in the jewellery business with stunning designs and

collections. “We have earned the trust of the customers through the true Gold that we served

to them. People should buy Gold and Diamond jewellery collections from us to see the difference,’’ he added.

Lad said he is closely associated with the Pednekar family and therefore the Pednekars wished him to inaugurate the Margao showroom. “As a vice president of the BJP Maharashtra state and as a businessman, I accepted the invitation,” he said.

With rich experience in Gold making, Pednekar Jewellery has become the celebrated name in the jewellery business across Maharashtra. From classic styles to bespoke pieces , the fine craftsmanships highlights each of the precious piece of jewellry of Pednekar Jewellers that can be used for every occasion.