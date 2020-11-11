Pednekar Jewellers’ new showroom in Margao

NT Desk
Margao: Jaganath  Gangaram Pednekar Jewellers Pvt Ltd opened its  new  jewellery showroom in  Margao.  The Legislator of Maharashtra  Assembly  and  vice  president  of  BJP, Maharashtra ,

Prasad Lad inaugurated the showroom. This is the 14th showroom opened by Pednekar  Jewellers and  second in  Goa after Panaji.

One of the Director  of the company, Adhitya A Pednekar said  the  company is 60 years old and  therefore has created a niche for themselves  in the jewellery business  with stunning  designs and

collections.   “We have earned the trust of the  customers  through  the   true Gold that  we served 

to them.  People should buy Gold and  Diamond  jewellery collections from us to see the  difference,’’ he added.

Lad said he is closely associated with the Pednekar  family and therefore  the Pednekars  wished  him to inaugurate the  Margao  showroom. “As a vice president of the  BJP Maharashtra state and as a  businessman,  I accepted the invitation,” he said.

With rich  experience in  Gold making,  Pednekar  Jewellery  has become the celebrated  name in the  jewellery business across Maharashtra. From classic styles to bespoke pieces , the fine craftsmanships highlights each of the precious piece of  jewellry  of Pednekar Jewellers  that can be used for every occasion. 

