Bengaluru cops nab Cong leader’s son in Goa

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Monday arrested Darshan Lamani, son of former minister and Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani, from Goa for allegedly giving shelter to two alleged narcotics dealers, who were wanted in a drugs case.

According to a statement released by the Joint Police Commissioner (crime) Sandeep Patil, Darshan Lamani was also present with them in Goa.

“He is being detained for helping in giving shelter and harbouring these two accused Hemant and Suneesh, who were absconding. The duo were traced in Goa and Darshan Lamani was also present with them there,” Patil added.

The joint commissioner said all three are in police custody for further investigation into their individual roles in the drug procurement through Dark Net.

Darshan is son of Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani, who was textile and muzarai (Endowments) minister in then chief minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

It may be noted that the Chamrajpet police in the city had arrested a person, who is identified as Sujay while probing cases related to drug procurement through Dark Net and Bitcoins. The police had recovered 500 gm of hydro ganja that had arrived through a courier parcel and the police arrested Sujay on November 4.

During interrogations, Sujay reportedly gave away names of Hemanth and Suneesh, the police said and added that when they started tracking them they got another tip-off that they were in Goa. “When we reached Goa, these two accused were enjoying hospitality of Darshan Lamani in

Goa. We nabbed all three and brought them to Bengaluru for further investigation,” the officer said.

The police have registered a case and are making further investigations.