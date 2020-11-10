Non-productivity linked bonus for govt employees

Panaji: The Goa government has announced to grant non-productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc-bonus) to its employees.

An office memorandum issued on Monday by the finance department, however, said that all employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group ‘B’ drawing grade pay of Rs 4,600 and above (presently in level 7 of Pay Matric of Seventh Pay Commission) as on April 1,2020, shall not be covered under the bonus scheme.

The bonus scheme is applicable to employees of autonomous bodies, partly or fully funded by the government only if the bodies follow the emolument pattern identical to the government and do not have any bonus or ex-gratia or incentive scheme in operation.

The central government has already announced non-productivity linked bonus to its employees on October 21, 2020.