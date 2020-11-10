NGT bans firecrackers in cities having poor air quality

Panaji: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers between November 10 and November 30 in all cities and towns across the country where the average ambient air quality in November was in ‘poor’ and above category.

The NGT has also said the firecracker ban is optional for “other areas” with better air quality, but directed the states to initiate special drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of COVID-19.

Though Goa does not exist in the list of 122 non-attainment cities, which are not meeting the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, the NGT has applied a uniform yardstick for all states and not exempted any while taking a cautious approach in prohibiting/restricting the use of firecrackers.

Apart from the non-attainment cities, there are other cities where air quality norms have not been met. “We have to apply a uniform yardstick based on objective criteria of air quality in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and associated adverse health impacts,” the NGT said.

The Tribunal has directed the chief secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories to issue and circulate an appropriate order with appropriate enforcement guidelines to all the district magistrates and Superintendents of Police, pollution control boards (PCBs) or pollution control committees (PCCs).

While permitting the sale of green firecrackers during festivals like Diwali, Chhatt and New Year/Christmas Eve in cities or towns where the air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, the NGT has said the firecrackers can be used for only two hours.

“If nothing is specified, timing will be 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day and Gurupurb, 6 am to 8 am on Chhatt day and 11.55 pm to 12.30 am during Christmas and New Year’s Eve (days, which are yet to come, and do not fall in November, but if ban continues),” the order read.

A principal bench of the NGT comprising of judges Adarsh Kumar Goel, S K Singh, Dr S S Garbyal and Dr Nagin Nanda directed the central and state pollution control boards to regularly monitor compliance and compile air pollution data from November 9 to November 30, upload the same on their websites and file a consolidated report before December 1.

Concerned about the increased adverse impact of pollution on health due to the use of firecrackers during these COVID times, the NGT said all states and PCBs/PCCs must take special initiative to contain air pollution by regulating all other sources of pollution particularly during COVID-19. “Celebration by using firecrackers is for happiness. It is not to celebrate deaths and diseases. Happiness of few at the cost of life of others is not the value in Indian society, which stands for happiness and well-being of all,” the order reads.

Govt limits time for bursting Diwali crackers

Panaji: The state’s department of environment, as per the Supreme Court judgment and orders, has restricted bursting of firecrackers during the Diwali festival.

On the day of Diwali, on November 14, firecrackers are allowed to be bursted in the morning from 4.30 am to 5.30 am and in the evening from 7 pm to 8 pm strictly.

For the days during the Diwali festival period, on November 15 and November 16, the time for bursting of firecrackers shall be strictly restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm only.

The police station in-charge of the respective police stations shall be fully responsible for implementation of the Supreme Court directions, according to the government.