Kamat writes to Governor for full-fledged Assembly session

Panaji: Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat on Monday wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari urging him to convene a full-fledged assembly session during this month or in December.

Kamat stated that considerable time has passed since a proper session of the Goa Legislative Assembly was held and issues pertaining to the state of Goa were discussed. He pointed out to the Governor that citing COVID crisis, the government had curtailed the full-fledged monsoon session.

He also informed the Governor that he has already written a letter to Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar on November 4, 2020, requesting him to call for a full-fledged assembly session.

“After the breakdown of COVID pandemic, our state is passing through various crises including economic slowdown, unemployment, environmental issues, collapse of law and order, failure of the government in handling COVID pandemic and providing proper healthcare services and various other issues. It is our duty to raise these issues before the government and demand explanations and also make efforts to find solutions,” reads the letter written by Kamat.

Kamat has also drawn the attention of the Governor towards various agitations presently taking place in Goa against government projects including three major projects at Mollem, marina at Nauxi and IIT project in Sattari.

“It is important that the people’s issues are discussed in the Goa Legislative Assembly wherein all the 40 elected representatives can put forth their views and take a stand on various issues and have requested the Governor to convene a full-fledged session of Goa Legislative Assembly at the earliest,” he concluded.