‘Goa’s green lungs must be saved’

Panaji: Extending his support to the ‘Save Mollem’ campaign, former Union minister for Environment and Forests and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday in a Twitter post took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the ‘green lungs’ of Goa must be saved.

“The PM has waxed eloquent on his love for nature while at the same time making moves to destroy the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and Mollem National Park. This is sheer hypocrisy. The green lungs of Goa must be saved. #SaveMollem,” Ramesh tweeted.

He also uploaded an eight-minute-long audio-video on Twitter which is aimed at creating awareness about the presence of flora and fauna in the two protected areas and also explains how the proposed projects such as a power transmission line, four-laning of a Highway and double-tracking of South Western Railway in an around Mollem National Park and Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary will have an ‘adverse effect’ on the biodiversity as well as the people living in the surrounding areas. Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar re-tweeted Ramesh’s post and thanked him for his support to the Save Mollem campaign.