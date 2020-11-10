FIR against professor for outraging religious feelings

Panaji: Panaji police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an assistant professor on charges of allegedly outraging religious feelings through her post on a social media platform.

Police said that assistant professor Shilpa Singh, who teaches in a city college, has been booked under the Section 295-A of the Indian penal code (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Police said that a complaint in this regard was lodged by one Rajiv Jha from Usgao.

Referring to the FIR, the police said Singh uploaded a post in public domain through her social media account with deliberate and malicious intention to outrage religious feelings of the complainant, thereby insulting religious belief.

Meanwhile, the Panaji police have also registered an FIR against Jha based on a complaint filed by Singh.

Referring to the complaint, police said Jha posted abusive and derogatory comment on a personal post of the complainant. The accused also shared screenshots of the complainant’s post thereby defaming her and invited other social media users to make derogatory comments, which are physically threatening in nature. Jha has been booked under the relevant sections of IPC, police said.