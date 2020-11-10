Centre assures Goa to look into coal handling issue

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday conveyed the sentiments of people of Goa regarding coal handling to Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting held with him in New Delhi.

The Union minister has assured to look into the matter, said Sawant in a tweet on the discussion held in the national capital.

Goa is presently witnessing growing protests against three proposed infrastructure projects over environmental concerns. The projects include laying of an electricity line, expansion of a national highway and double-tracking of a railway line.

Sawant also held a discussion with Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Pralhad Singh Patel on the promotion of hinterland tourism and eco-tourism in Goa.

Sawant, who was in the national capital along with state president of BJP Sadanand Tanawade, held discussion with Patel on comprehensive approach to Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and adopting a heritage project in Goa.

PRASHAD is a central government scheme offering an opportunity to undertake infrastructure development at important pilgrimage and heritage destinations/cities in an inclusive, integrated and sustainable manner that focuses on livelihoods, skills, cleanliness, security, accessibility and service delivery.

A detailed deliberation was also held on funding for activities to be held on Goa Liberation Day and celebration of Goa Liberation Day in Delhi.

The Union Minister for Culture and Tourism tweeted that he held discussion with the Goa Chief Minister on coordination of government of Goa and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) for yearly activity schedule and cultural programmes to be held in Goa to showcase pan-India culture for tourism promotion.

The Chief Minister held a series of meetings with Union ministers and others and discussed about various developmental works in Goa. The statement issued by the government said that the Chief Minister has invited Patel for the forthcoming 60th Goa Liberation Day.

The Chief Minister also met Shandilya Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and discussed various initiatives to scale up production in fisheries and the dairy sector in Goa.

Sawant also held a meeting with Pravir Krishna, IAS, and managing director of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). Sawant discussed implementation of various tribal welfare schemes in Goa with a special focus on Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana to promote tribal enterprises through value addition, branding, packaging and marketing.

The Chief Minister said he had healthy discussions, which will benefit in the overall development and growth of the state.