Cash stolen from Se Cathedral

Panaji: Unknown accused persons have reportedly stolen Rs 55,000 from the office of Se Cathedral at Old Goa.

Referring to the complaint lodged, police said on Monday that the accused effected entry into the office by cutting the window grills and forcefully breaking open the window and committed theft of cash amounting to Rs 55,000, which was kept inside drawers of tables. One DVR unit was also stolen, said police. A complaint in this regard was lodged by parish priest Fr Alfred Vaz (56), police said. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (between 8 pm on November 7 and 5.30 am on November 8). A first information report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons by the Old Goa police. Police sub-inspector Chetan Saulekar is investigating the case.