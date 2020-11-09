Politics Over Track Doubling

The anti-track doubling agitation seems to have given a ray of hope to many political stalwarts and their protégés who view these protests as a timely break for them to claw their way back into recognition in the state’s politics. If ferrying a sea of humanity to the protest site is to be seen as that prerequisite for making a political comeback, well, they certainly have made a point! Hence it comes as no surprise that ‘supporters’ of these aspirants largely outnumbered the agitators who were more conspicuous by the genuine concerns they nurtured for Goa, and Goans at large. For those who continue to find themselves in a state of political hibernation, the revival of their political fortunes depend on how well they exploit such situations. Chandor witnessed such a ‘vain parade’ of political support last Sunday. But it was indeed a welcome relief to have the protestors refusing the political leaders present at ground zero the ‘honour’ of taking centre stage amidst the standoff with the local authorities and railway officials over rail double-tracking. Politics in the state continues to be caught up in the sort of confusion which make the incomprehensibilities being played out by various actors engaged in the game all the more illogical. The permutations and combinations which have gone into the making of the ruling front in Goa is an apt example of this seemingly complex, but ridiculous ‘amalgamation’. Gone are the days where parties and party ideologies held a whole lot of importance for politicians. For that matter, even political parties these days are bereft of any political ideology at their core which makes defections appear to be cheap thrills specialized at by habitual turncoats who seem to place their personal interests above those of the party. The new corps of politicians too find the need for allegiance with any one political party a strange proposition to digest and are more comfortable switching their loyalties at will. It is no secret that the electorate is easily swayed by the personal charisma of the leaders. Ironically, these days there are more of leaders in a party than members which makes it easy for the ‘disgruntlement’ factor to play a decisive role in the party-hopping routine that has come to infest the state politics.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO